N20bn loan: Court sets hearing date for EFCC’s suit against Kogi govt

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on October 15, 2021, commence hearing in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Kogi State Government over a N20 billion fund said to be ‘proceeds of unlawful activities’ warehoused in a bank.

The anti-graft agency had on August 21, 2021, after filing an ex-parte motion, secured a court’s order freezing the fund domiciled in a salary bailout account with the bank pending conclusion of investigation or possible prosecution by EFCC’s Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The vacation judge, Justice Tijjani Ringim, while granting the order also directed the EFCC to publish it in a national newspaper and made quarterly report to the court on the progress of its investigation.

At the resumed hearing of the matter Tuesday, the lawyer representing Kogi State Government, Professor Sam Erogbo (SAN) informed the new judge handling the matter, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, that his client has filed a motion to vacate the freezing order.

He, however, sought for a short adjournment to file his response to EFCC’s counter-affidavit to Kogi government’s motion.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, admitted been served with Kogi government’s motion and that he has filed a counter-affidavit to it.

After listening to submissions of parties, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter to October 15, for hearing of all pending motions.

In a 13-paragraph affidavit attached to the ex-parte motion deposed to by a member of a team of investigators, the EFCC said it received credible and direct intelligence which led to the tracing of the fund reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities warehoused in account No. 0073572696 domiciled in the bank with the name Kogi State Salary Bailout Account

The anti-graft agency said it acted on the said intelligence and assigned same to the Chairman, Monitoring Unit, where it was discovered that on April 1, 2019, the management of the bank approved an offer of N20,000,000,000.00 bailout loan facility for Kogi State Government.

According to the deponent, on June 19, 2019, Kogi State Government, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the office of the Honourable Commissioner, applied for credit facility of N20 billion with an interest rate of 9 percent for a tenure of 240 months from the bank. It was added that the said facility was meant to augment the salary payment and running cost of Kogi State Government.

It was further disclosed in the affidavit that on June 26, 2019, the credit facility offer was accepted vide a memorandum of acceptance signed by Governor Yahaya Bello, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, the Commissioner of Finance Kogi State and one, Alhaji Momoh Jibrin, Accountant General, Kogi State.

Prior to the said application for the loan, the Kogi State Government was said to have on June 19, 2019 vide a letter to the Manager of the Lokoja branch of the bank applied for an account opening with the name Kogi State Salary Bailout Account with Alhaji Momoh Jubril, accountant General of the State and Elijah Evinemi, Ag. Director, Treasury, as signatories to the said account.

