News

N20bn loan: EFCC withdraws forfeiture suit against Kogi govt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Akeem Nafiu

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a suit it filed against Kogi State Government seeking forfeiture of a N20 billion fund said to be ‘proceeds of unlawful activities’ warehoused in a bank.

The money was meant for the payment of workers, but was alleged to have been domiciled in an interest yielding account with the bank.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos granted the order of withdrawal on Friday sequel to a motion filed and argued by EFCC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).

At resumption of Friday’s proceedings, Pinheiro presented EFCC’s grounds for discontinuance as contained in an application dated October 13, 2021.

The motion titled ‘Notice of discontinuance’ stated that ‘the Applicant, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission has resolved to discontinue this matter in SUIT NO: FHC/L/CS/1086/2021 pending before this Honourable Court against the Respondent’s Account herein.”

Some of the grounds upon which EFCC’s application of discontinuance was brought are that the Management of the bank where account No. 0073572696 with the name ‘KOGI STATE SALARY BAIL OUT ACCOUNT’ is domiciled has clarified the questions resulting to the commencement of this suit

Besides, it was stated that the management of the bank has since acknowledged the existence of the said account in their book but claimed same was a mirror account.

It was further disclosed that the sum of N19,333,333,333.36 is still standing in the credit of the account frozen pursuant to the order of the court and that the management of the bank had pursuant to a letter dated 21st September, 2021, signed by its Managing Director indicated intention to return the total sum of N19,333,333,333.36 back to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

EFCC added that it is expedient for the instant suit to be discontinued and the account unfrozen to enable the bank’s management effect the transfer/return of the sum of N19,333,333,333.36 back to the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria where the said bailout funds was disbursed.

Granting the EFCC’s application, Justice Aneke held: “I have listened to the submission of the learned silk for the application, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) vis-a-vis perused the motion to withdraw. My humble opinion is that the application is meritorious and ought to be granted accordingly, the application is granted as prayed.”

Kogi State Government’s lawyer, Professor Sam Erogbo (SAN) commended the EFCC for its ‘professional approach’. He also sought for the vacation of the interim forfeiture order earlier granted by a vacation judge, Justice Tijjani Ringim, for the purpose of clarity.

The request was, however, turned down by Justice Aneke.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria lagging behind in $11trn digital economy -NITDA

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, has lamented that Nigeria was lagging behind in the world’s $11 trillion digital economy, in spite of her huge population and potentials. Inuwa made the lamentation in Abuja, when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola […]
News

JUST IN: Major newspaper, govt websites down

Posted on Author Reporter

  A number of leading media websites are currently not working, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent and the New York Times. The UK government website – gov.uk – is also down. Affected websites displayed the message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”. Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, […]
News

Nabena to EFCC: Probe Hushpuppi’s link with PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to investigate the alleged link of some top members of the opposition People sDemocratic Party (PDP), with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as “Ray Hushpuppi,” who was recently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica