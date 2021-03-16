Metro & Crime

N20m betting scandal: EFCC arrests official

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Emmanuel Chigozie Eze, over alleged embezzlement of funds to the tune of N20 million.
Specifically, the EFCC said the suspect, who was apprehended by operatives of the Uyo zonal office, “claimed to have spent (the said amount) on online sports betting”.
According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the suspect committed the alleged office while serving as head of sales for a multinational consumer goods company operating in the country.
“Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Emmanuel Chigozie Eze, a 35-year-old Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble company, for allegedly embezzling over N20m( Twenty Million Naira) company funds, which he claimed to have spent on online sports betting.
“He was arrested along ‘K Line area’ of Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, following a petition. The petitioner alleged that Eze used his position as Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble, to supply goods worth over N20m to customers and converted same for personal use” Uwujaren said.

