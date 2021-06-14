News Top Stories

‘N20m gift’: You’ve turned Biafra struggle to business, Asari Dokubo tells Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on

Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), Asari Dokubo, yesterday accused the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of turning the Biafran struggle into a business. Dokubo, who made the allegation in a new video, accused Kanu of diverting funds meant for the Biafran struggle, according to a report cited by an online news portal,

 

TheCable. Recall that both activists have been at loggerheads with each other over the quest for Biafra — the very cause that unites them.

 

The cold war between them resulted in the formation of the Biafra Customary Government (BCG) which Dokubo announced in March, with  himself as the head. In the video, he accused Kanu of failing to account for some funds donated for the quest for Biafra. He said: “They are now telling us India, Russia etc. This is how they audit accounts. This is what Biafra will look like under the criminal Nnamdi Kanu. “They claim that they brought money to Cotonou to give to me — N20 million. We are waiting for them to bring the evidence. They came to Cotonou to meet with me and I hosted them. They did not bring a dime. “How is that an audited account? Why do Igbo people allow you, a conman,  be conning them? Igbos, you have to rise. He wants to destroy Onyeama.

 

He wants to destroy Ekweremadu. He wants to destroy everybody and the Igbo people are keeping quiet. “Biafra is your business now, you have no  other avenue for gainful income.

 

It is a pity how Igbo people have fallen for this evil, but your time is up.” Speaking further, Dokubo said the offence Kanu’s committed would be his nemesis.

