N22.7trn FG’s ‘Ways and Means’ loan tops Senate agenda

There are indications that the pending N22.7 trillion ‘Ways and Means’ loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari will top the Senate legislative agenda, as the chamber resumes plenary tomorrow. President Buhari had in a letter to the Senate shortly before it went on Christmas and New Year recess, sought for restructuring of the N22.7 trillion “Ways and Means” advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) within the last 10 years. “Ways and Means” are loans or advances by the Central Bank to the Federal Government to enable it cater for short-term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipt of fiscal deficits. However, the Senate while considering the request on December 28, had serious altercation among members, leading to the proposal being stepped down, and an Ad hoc Committeesetuptocritically look at it and submit report for the chamber’s consideration after resumption. What Buhari sent to Senate for restructuring was actually in excess of additional N1 trillion; bringing the total to 23.7 trillion which isrequiredbythePresidentto fund the 2022 supplementary budget. Desiring to pass the President’s request expeditiously, theSenate, aftertheletterwas earlier read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, referred the proposal to its Committee on Financewithamandatetoreport back to it on a later date. During its consideration on December 28, Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West) raised a constitutional pointof order, drawing theattention of the chamber to the fact that “Ways and Means” was not known anywhere in the Nigerian laws for appropriation and expenditure of funds. Apiafi stated that the only two ways known to the law and available to the Federal Government were through the budget and supplementary budget, urging the Senate not to be a party to any act of illegality. Lawan, who did not want the position being canvassed by Apiafi, quickly intervened and ruled her out of order. Meanwhile, Lawan’sintervention could not stop the opposition against Buhari’s request to restructure the CBN loan, as it became difficult for the Senate president to controlthe noise andgrumblings coming fromlawmakerswho were not pleased with his decision. Senator Thompson Sekibo, rose through constitutional orders by citing sections 80, 83 and section1,13(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and section 38 of the CBN Act, to kick against the request. “Mr President, the relevant laws quoted clearly shows that the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means Advances alreadyspentbyFederalGovernment without informing the National Assembly was wrong and it will be unfair as representatives of Nigerians to approve this request.” Reactions from senators forced the chamber to go into emergency closed-door session after which the Senatepresidentannouncedthat the chamber had resolved to step down restructuring of the N22.7 trillion ‘Ways and Means,’ but approved N819.5 billion from the fresh N1 trillionbeingrequestedbyPresident Buhari. Toresolvethecontentious presidential request, the Senate set up a Special Committee headed by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East), was mandated to submit its report on January 17, when Senate resumes plenary
