N228.1bn NASS Budget: Senate president, Speaker dragged to court

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabuamila, have been dragged before a Federal High Court, Abuja, for their alleged failure to cut ‘the unlawful’ National Assembly budget of N228.1bn, includingtheN30.17bnseverancepaymentsandinauguration costs for members.

The suit was filed by a Lagos-basedrightsgroup, Socio- Economic Rights and Accountability Project(SERAP), through its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, sequel to the move by the National Assembly to increase its 2023 budget from N169bn proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to N228.1bn. According to the group, the approved budget shows anincreaseof aboutN59.1bn, adding that the country’s budget of N21.83tn is based on a N10.49tn revenue, and N11.34tn deficit. In the suit designated FHC/ABJ/CS/152/2023 instituted last Friday, SERAP isseeking:“anorderof mandamus to direct and compel Dr. Lawan and Mr. Gbajabiamila to review and reduce the budget of N228.1bn the leadership and members of the National Assembly allocated for their benefit.” SERAPisalsoprayingfor: “an order restraining and stoppingMs. ZainabAhmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning from releasing to the National Assembly the budget of N228.1bn, until an impact assessment of the spending onaccesstopublicgoodsand services and the country’s debt crisis, is carried out.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...