N240bn debt: AMCON faults out-of-court settlement report with Pan Ocean Group

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has faulted reports in some quarters that it has reached an out of court settlement with Pan Ocean Group over the company’s indebtedness of N240 billion. In a press release signed by Head, Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, the corporation said: “Contrary to the false news published by some sections of the media, the court is yet to sanction any ‘out-of-court settle ment’ with the management of the embattled Pan Ocean Group, an oil and gas company over its indebtedness of N240billion. The huge debt of the company led to its takeover by AMCON sometimes in July. “Recall that Hon. Justice A.M. Liman in suit No. FHC/L/CS/722/20 ordered AMCON and its assigned designate to take over several oil mining and oil prospecting licenses that are exemplified by OML 147 (formerly OPL 275), OML 152 and OML 98 respectively. The order also mandated AMCON to take over the property lying and situate at No. 33b, Adebayo Doherty Street, off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase One in Lagos State as well as the property lying and being specifically known as FF Towers, Plot 13/14 Ligali Ayorinde Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos and a host of other assets. The court also granted an order appointing AMCON as a Receiver Manager (in accordance with its 2019 Act as amended). “As a result of the takeover, Pan Ocean and its promoters have been in on-going discussions with AMCON to see how to amicably resolve the debt through a settlement framework, which is yet to be presented to the court.”
Related Articles
Foreign fishing firms prowl West African waters
In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the continued border closure in ECOWAS, a new report has exposed systematic plunder of oceans by foreign fishing vessels and the Fishmeal and Fish Oil (FMFO) industries in West African region. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, illegal fishing in West African Coastal waters has been on the rise for […]
Sovereign wealth funds reveal COVID-19 impact on economy
A recent study has revealed how sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are looking at the near-term investment environment. The report published by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) and investment manager Invesco surveyed 24 SWFs at the end of June. According to 61 per cent of the survey participants, developed markets are best able […]
Registeration opens for FG’s N75bn youth investment fund
The Federal Government says it has opened the portal for Nigerians to apply for its N75 billion youth investment fund. The initiative of the ministry of youths and sports is being funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). On July 22, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, announced that the Federal […]
