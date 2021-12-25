N250bn sukuk bond over subscribe by 346%

The N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk flagged off last Monday by Debt Management Office ( DMO) was oversubscribed with over N865 billion. The outcome represents a subscription level of 346%. The offer closed on Thursday December 23, 2021. An analysis of the subscription data by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed high levels of subscription from banks and fund managers (including pension funds), as well as non-interest financial institutions, ethical funds, cooperative societies and retail investors.

The increasing level of participation by a more diverse and larger number of investors is a confirmation that the DMO’s objectives of issuing Sovereign Sukuk to grow the domestic investor base and promote financial inclusion are being achieved. A statement by DMO attributed high subscription level as a proof of investors’ acknowledgement of the impact the $362.57 billion sovereign sukuk issued between 2017 and 2020 has had on the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

