N25m Fraud: Court sets man free 

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Monday, discharged a man, Ayodeji Abayomi Williams, accused of fraud to the tune of N30 million.

Delivering judgment on the charge made against Williams by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Justice Dada held that Williams was discharged based on the failure of the prosecution to diligently prosecute the charge against him.

It would be recalled that Williams was dragged before the court for alleged conspiracy with others now at large sometime in March 2020 while working with RAO Investment Limited, to steal the sum of N25,445,000.00.

Williams was docked before the court on December 1, 2020. However, while the trial lasted, Lawal Abdulatifu Adewale, the Accountant to RAO Investment Company Limited, who had earlier testified, failed to appear in court to be cross-examined.

 

