N26.6bn Fraud: Court remands ex-Bank PHB director, Adenmosun, in EFCC custody

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a former Director of Bank PHB (now Keystone), Funmi Adenmosun, in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N26.6 billion fraud. The order was sequel to Adenmosun’s arraignment by the anti-graft agency yesterday on a 10-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and fraudulent conversion of proceeds of private placement raised from the public in the name of Investments & Allied Assurance Plc. He was arraigned alongside his company, Home Trust Savings and Loan limited and a private company, Rare Properties and Development Limited.

However, upon reading the charge, the defendants denied the offence, following which the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo requested for a trial date and urged the court to remand Adenmosun in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), till the determination of the charge. In his reaction, defence lawyer, Wale Adesokan (SAN) informed the court that a bail motion dated January 13, 2022 had been filed on behalf of his client and that same was served on the prosecution.

He urged the court to hand over Adenmosun to him. But, Justice Osiagor refused the silk’s request and admitted Adenmosun to bail in the sum of N250 million with two sureties. According to the judge, one of the sureties must be a grade level 15 officer in either federal or state ministry, while the other surety must be a blood relation of the defendant and a property owner within the jurisdiction. The court further directed that he should be remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to February 24.

 

