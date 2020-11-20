N26.9bn COVID-19 expenditure: Reps clears SDG boss

The House of Representatives Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has said that it did not query the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, over alleged award of N26.9 billion COVID-19 related procurements.

The committee said no such money was appropriated by the National Assembly for the procurement of materials following the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, said it was important to correct the misinformation to avoid misrepresentation of projects carried out by the agency in the past years.

Another member of the committee, Hon. Humpe Akande Babatunde, representing Badagry federal constituency, emphatically said there was no basis for querying OSSAP-SDGs or Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire over any irregularity in contract award or procurement of palliatives during the budget defence session as the presentation made by her contained a detailed analysis of the projects implemented in the previous years, which was unusual of public officers. “I think there is mischief in the report. Facts before us do not show that the SDGs Office participated in the procurement of palliatives, nor were they queried for anything.

