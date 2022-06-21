Metro & Crime

N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani- Kayode’s trial

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani- Kayode, could not go on at the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday due to the absence of his lead counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN).

 

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel, Mr Farouk Abdullah told the court that the business of the matter was for continuation of trial to allow the defence team cross examine the third prosecution witness.

 

“The witness is in court and with the permission of the court, we are ready to proceed,” Abdullah said. However, Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Mr Zakari Garba who was holding brief for Raji informed the court that they received information only on Friday that the matter had been slated for hearing yesterday.

 

He said that moreover, Raji who was the lead counsel wanted to cross examine the witness himself to ensure that the justice of the case was served. “I confirm that the matter is for continuation of trial for the cross examination of the third prosecution witness, but we got to know of the date for today’s hearing only on Friday. “When we reached the defendant on Sunday, he said he was in Zamfara and had to come in today out of respect for the court.

 

“Also when we communicated the date to the lead counsel, he indicated that he wants to cross examine the witness himself, but he is not available as he is out of town.” The counsel said that the case was a sensitive criminal matter adding that it would not serve the interest of justice for the defendant to be foreclosed from cross examining the witness.

 

Garba prayed the court for an adjournment to enable Raji appear in court and cross examine the witness himself. Abdullah opposed the application for an adjournment saying that Raji was not in court when the third prosecution witness gave his testimony, so it was untenable for the defence to base its application for adjournment on that ground. He also said the law had gone past a situation where a counsel would insist on cross examining a witness personally. He held that should the defence insist on not going on with the business of the day, it would appear they were not ready to cross examine the witness and should be foreclosed.

 

In a ruling, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho said that the court’s records showed that Raji was the lead counsel in the case having participated in the case before and cross examined the second prosecution witness.

 

“The court refrains from foreclosing the defence from cross examining the witness,” the judge said. He adjourned the matter until Oct. 26 for the defence to cross examine the third prosecution witness.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NULGE President, Khaleel, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel is dead. Comrade Khaleel who until his death was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was confirmed dead on Wednesday at the National Hospital Abuja, where he was rushed to after he […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Residents sack Fulani settlement over woman’s kidnap

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Olufemi Adediran

Gunmen have abducted a mother of four at Iraye village in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. Iyare community is located behind Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Depot, Mosimi in Sagamu. It was learnt that kidnappers missed their target and decided to abduct his wife on Monday. The victim, identified simply as Iya Kola, […]
Metro & Crime

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus Founder’s suit 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company was on Monday stalled owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents. The respondents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica