N26m promo: Polaris Bank’s customers gear up for finals

Polaris Bank’s customers are gearing up for the grand finale of the on-going nationwide “Save & Win” promo, which is scheduled to hold this month. In a statement, the lender said that at the end of the promo, a total of N26 million would have been won by 188 customers nationwide.

According to the statement, “the grand finale draw will see six millionaires emerge from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and 60 other customers will go home with a consolation sum of N100,000 each.

All winners will emerge through a transparent, electronically- generated process that regulatory institutions will supervise. “The ‘Save & Win’ promo aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and new customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly.

The ‘Save & Win’ promo was launched in November 2020, and so far, two millionaires, Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer of Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo State and Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Okeke Street Branch, Awka, Anambra State, have emerged.

In addition, 120 customers have also walked away with N100,000 each across the previous two draws which took place on the 9th of February and 9th of March, bringing the total amount won to N14 million so far.”

Commenting on their win, both the first and second millionaire, Lucky and Ikechukwu, expressed immense appreciation to the bank and had positive things to say on the Save & Win promo cash prize.

‘‘I am very delighted about winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank Save & Win Promo. It was like a dream when I was told but this is a reality.

The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow. I also commit to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative,’’ Lucky remarked.

