N287bn profit: CNPP commends NNPC’s declaration of profits

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, for declaring N287 billion profits of the corporation. CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary- General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said even though Nigerians were all elated when the news broke that the NNPC was now running as a profitable business for the first time in the history of the corporation, the bogus figure was very doubtful.

It said: “During the year under review, most businesses globally suffered operational setbacks, which also nega-tively affected Nigeria’s oil export as proceeds from the sale of domestic crude oil and gas dropped to N1.54 trillion in 2020 from N1.57 trillion in 2019. “The magic that led to the eventual declaration of profit after tax in 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history requires explanations. “Like the President expressed joy over the supposed feat, we felt it was good news, the doubts over the bogus figure have continued to linger for days and may never disappear in a hurry.

“Considering the fact that the NNPC is planning to list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the timing of the passage and signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law, the sudden declaration of huge net profit looks more like a script.

