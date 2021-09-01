News

N287bn profit: CNPP commends NNPC’s declaration of profits

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, for declaring N287 billion profits of the corporation. CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary- General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said even though Nigerians were all elated when the news broke that the NNPC was now running as a profitable business for the first time in the history of the corporation, the bogus figure was very doubtful.

It said: “During the year under review, most businesses globally suffered operational setbacks, which also nega-tively affected Nigeria’s oil export as proceeds from the sale of domestic crude oil and gas dropped to N1.54 trillion in 2020 from N1.57 trillion in 2019. “The magic that led to the eventual declaration of profit after tax in 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history requires explanations. “Like the President expressed joy over the supposed feat, we felt it was good news, the doubts over the bogus figure have continued to linger for days and may never disappear in a hurry.

“Considering the fact that the NNPC is planning to list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the timing of the passage and signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law, the sudden declaration of huge net profit looks more like a script.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CRR breach: CBN levies lenders N316.5bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Act bars non-compliant banks from paying dividends   A fortnight after it deducted over N600 billion from deposit money banks (DMBs’) accounts for falling short of the required Cash Reserve  Ratio (CRR), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Friday, collected another N316.5 billion from lenders with excess cash holdings, as part of measures to […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

UTME: Senate mulls amendment of JAMB Act to limit candidates’ age

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…as exam malpractices drop from 4,000 to 40 in 2021 …JAMB nabs security agents involved in malpractice The Senate Committee on Basic Education has hinted that the law establishing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would be amended to limit the age of candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTMEl) to 16 years […]
News

Low tide slows work to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world’s largest shipping jam. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica