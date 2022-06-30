N29bn Ground Rent: Property owners risk forfeiture – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to seek forfeiture orders against property owners that fail to redeem their ground rents. The committee on the recovery of N29, 506,643,943.98 owed the FCT, said defaulting property owners would also face prosecution or revocation.

This was disclosed by the Secretary of the Committee, Muhammad Sule, yesterday. He said several appeals and legal notices have been sent to the affected people. “It may be recalled that the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade, recently inaugurated a debt recovery committee with the mandate to recover all outstanding debts owed the FCT Administration with particular interest in ground rents and other sundry fees in the land administration as well as other land-related departments.

“Accordingly, the committee is expected to formally start communicating with the affected persons and corporate bodies as from Friday, July 1, after which those who failed to comply by paying their outstanding debts would be prosecuted. “The Administration is forced to adopt these measures due to non-compliant by affected individuals and corporate organisations.”

