N2bn fraud: Court admits Maina’s judgment as exhibit against Oronsaye

The Federal High Court, Abuja, judgment that convicted and jailed former Chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, six years was yesterday admitted as exhibit against ex-Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, in the N2 billion corruption charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The judgment was tendered in evidence by the Economic and Finan-cial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing trial of Oronsaye for offences bordering on money laundering charges. At the resumed trial, the prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, tendered the judgment through Rukayat Ibrahim, the prosecution’s 20th witness in the ongoing trial.

Ibrahim, an EFCC officer, told the court that the commission had succeeded in convicting Maina and sentencing him to six years in prison for N2.7 billion pension fraud. She said the money was in the pension fund and investigation revealed that the money was approved by Oronsaye. Ibrahim added that Maina opened five fictitious accounts in a commercial bank and used them to siphon the money from the pension fund for his personal use.

 

Our Reporters

