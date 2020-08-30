Body & Soul

N2bn price tag for Canary diamond cufflinks

Sometimes dressing up to the nines can become a luxury game. This little bit of shine and bling, from Jacob & Co. Canary Diamond cufflinks, breaks the bank with a price tag of $4.2 million per pair. Estimated to worth, $4.2million, it is approximately N1,982,400,000 in Nigerian currency.

 

Adding the tax, stamp duty and also shipping cost is how we arrived at N2bn.

 

Crafted from 18-carat white gold, the world’s most expensive cufflinks boast with a center piece that consists of 21 carats of canary yellow diamonds, surrounded by 10.76 carats of additional baguette cut white diamonds.

 

Definitely not for the feint hearted, these cufflinks are the final touch of those who have seen and done them all, carefree in terms of finances.

