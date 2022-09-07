N2bn Spending: Reps ask minister to freeze FCCPC account

For violating the extant provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act FRA 2007 and the Financial Regulations the House of Representatives yesterday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to freeze the accounts of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The House Committee on Finance led by James Faleke made the resolution following the discovery of under remittance of about N2 billion to the coffers of the federal government out of the N4.5 billion being 2021 internally generated revenue (IGR) of the agency.

The lawmaker after reviewing the remittances of the agency to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation, said that it only remitted N1.5 billion to the account leaving a balance of N2 billion.

Faleke also ruled that no funds should be withdrawn from the agency’s account until the director of finance, Akinyoghon Ojo is removed or redeployed.

