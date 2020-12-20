N2m on stake for winner of Cussons baby moment season 7

Cussons Baby, a global brand with a range of premium baby products, has announced the kickoff of yet another season of its quintessential baby competition – Cussons Baby Moments.

The leading baby brand, manufactured by PZ Cussons, made this announcement in a recent press briefing held at the company headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos. This year’s edition also comes with a few changes that will ensure an even smoother experience, whilst also increasing the opportunities for participants.

The Brand Development and Activation Manager, Cussons Baby, Yosola Nwachukwu expressed her excitement at the prospects of the competition’s 7th edition: “Taking into great consideration the peculiarity of the times, the theme for this season is ‘Reasons for Joy’, which seeks to inspire hope, whilst allowing parents showcase the joy of parenthood.

Despite all that has happened this year, we expect an even bigger participation, considering the fact that the competition is driven mainly via digital. Requirements for entry and participation can be done quite seamlessly online,” she said.

She further said: “We believe that Cussons Baby Moments is more than just a baby competition. It’s one that brings joy to the homes of many and this year we intend to continue to do just that.

We have increased the cash prizes by over 100 per cent and this season the winner will walk away with N2 million, we have also increased the number of shortlisted entries from 2000 to 4000 while extending the entry period from 6 to 8 weeks to give as many interested participants the opportunity to get shortlisted.

“There are also many other rewards and consolation prizes to be won this season. Looking at all we have been through this year, we cannot wait to inspire as much joy and happiness to families all around the country.

So we enjoin everyone to come along this exciting journey with us,” she stated. Sunday Telegraph learnt that to enter the competition, interested participants with babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months are required to “purchase any three different Cussons Baby Products or any Cussons Baby gift pack, register and upload a picture of their baby with the product in view, and submit the picture www.cussonsbaby. ng.

Then get loved ones to vote for the baby’s picture. Participants also have the opportunity to re-register each week if not shortlisted. Entry opens on December 14, 2020 and closes February 5th, 2021.

Entrants have also been advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of the competition available on the website’s entry page. Nollywood stars Ufuoma McDermott and Deyemi Okanlawon return alongside YouTube blogger Sisi Yemmie as celebrity judges for the competition.

