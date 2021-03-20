News

N3.5bn debt: AMCON takes over Centage Savings and Loans Ltd’s assets

Following the order of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over 13 prime assets linked to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its chief promoter, Mr. Johnson Gabriel Ndukwe, over an indebtedness of over N3.5 billion. In a statement, AMCON said that in compliance with the enforcement order, which Justice Aneke gave on October 8, 2020, it yesterday took possession of the properties in Lagos and Abuja through its Debt Recovery Agent– Elite Law. “Amidst mild resistance from some resident associations’ members who apparently may not have anticipated any encumbrances having supposedly bought from Centage Savings and Loans Limited who unknown to them is heavily indebted to AMCON,” said AMCON. The statement also said that the court ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and Ndukwe.

According to the statement, the assets which AMCON took over include, properties situated at 18 Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos; Plot 1, Unit 2, Imam Abibu Street, Adetoro Victoria Island, Lagos; Centage Trade Centre, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos; Block B, Plot 19 Maiyegun Village, Lekki, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos; Block C, Plot 15, 17, 19 & 20 Maiyegun Village, Lekki, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos; Ivory Garden Estate, Isheri North, Magoro, Lagos; 20 Plots of Land at Ibu Ominla, Ogombo Village, Ajah, Lekki; No 4 Otunba Tunde Seriki Close and Igo Efon, Lekki, Lagos.

