N3.8bn Lawsuits: Ex-agitators urge Buhari to probe Justice ministry

A coalition of ex-agitators under the auspices of Niger Delta amnesty beneficiary forum (NDABF) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to probe some officials of the ministry of justice following an abrupt transfer of legal officers attached to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The ex-agitators, who spoke yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said the probe should be centred on the motive behind the transfer authorised by the solicitor-general and the permanent secretary of the ministry, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba. National Coordinator, NDABF, James Okori, said they suspected that the sudden transfer was meant to frustrate PAP from filing proper defence against 15 companies accused of involvement in the 2019 looting of the N60 billion amnesty training centre located in Kaiama, Bayelsa. Okori said they were suspecting that the officials were sabotaging the legal battle instead of supporting the legal representation of PAP against the N3.8 billion suit filed by the accused companies with 21 per cent post judgement fee and special damages, which could run between N5 billion to N8 billion.

He said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the national security adviser, the ICPC, EFCC, and DSS to investigate the officials of the Federal Justice Ministry over their alleged role in removing the legal adviser and other legal officers from the amnesty office. “We suspect that these officials may have been compromised by the accused companies.

“The removal of the legal officers attached to the presidential amnesty office at this moment of such a suit by the accused showed an alleged sabotage against the amnesty office from defending themselves against the N3.8 billion lawsuit brought against the amnesty office by the 15 companies.

 

Our Reporters

