N30,000 minimum wage: Delta ALGON pleads with workers over strike

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has intervened to avert a proposed strike by primary school teachers and the local government council workers over non-implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

The implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage took off late last year across the country, but the implementation is yet to take effect in the 25 local government areas of the state. Meanwhile, the state chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the primary school teachers under the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) had issued ultimatum to the state government threatened to ground activities in the state if immediate attention was not given to the payment of the minimum wage.

The state Chairman of ALGON, Etiako Malik Ikpokpo yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, recalled that the council had not been able to meet additional obligations in terms of wage increment for the workers as a result of financial difficulties faced at the grassroots level, but pleaded for patience and understanding. He said the responsibility of payment of local government council workers and primary school teachers’ salaries rests squarely on local government councils and not on the state government. He appealed to the workers to shelve the planned strike as ALGON was working assiduously on how to implement the new minimum wage.

