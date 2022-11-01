N300billion scandal Rocks NDDC, Group demands Probe of Fmr NDDC boss

In reaction to recent disclosure by the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, alleging fraudulent award of contracts worth over N300 billion by management of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, without due process, a group in the region – Niger Delta Network, NDN, is demanding an investigation of the former Sole Administrator of the Commission.

In a petition addressed to President Mohammadu Buhari and signed by Chief Kennedy Adams, the Coordinator, Eric Igbinopogie Esq, Acting Secretary General and Dr. John Douglas, Director of Public Communications, the group noted that it is “sad, disheartening and rudely shocking to discover that under the same NDDC regime which had such high level of public trust, is alleged to have committed the worst and most devastating fraud in the history of the commission.”

NDN maintained that “there can be no justification for the insidious impunity and high level corruption endemic in the Commission inspite of federal government’s efforts to sanity the system”.

As such, it demanded that ” Mr. President should without any reservation nor delay order the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the former sole administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa”.

Other prayers contained in the petition, sighted by our reporter stated “that ALL contracts issued within his tenure as the sole administrator SHOULD as a matter of urgency be investigated, that ALL contractors and beneficiaries of prayer (2) should be invited for questioning.and that Mr. President should direct the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to immediately publish list of contracts awarded by both the Ministry and NDDC as well as the immediate auditing of personnel of NDDC.”

While commending the president for his genuine efforts at developing the Niger Delta region, the group urged him to stay true to his promise to make public the white paper of the forensic audit.

