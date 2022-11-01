News

N300billion scandal Rocks NDDC, Group demands Probe of Fmr NDDC boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on N300billion scandal Rocks NDDC, Group demands Probe of Fmr NDDC boss

In reaction to recent disclosure by the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, alleging fraudulent award of contracts worth over N300 billion by management of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, without due process, a group in the region – Niger Delta Network, NDN, is demanding an investigation of the former Sole Administrator of the Commission.

In a petition addressed to President Mohammadu Buhari and signed by Chief Kennedy Adams, the Coordinator, Eric Igbinopogie Esq, Acting Secretary General and Dr. John Douglas, Director of Public Communications, the group noted that it is “sad, disheartening and rudely shocking to discover that under the same NDDC regime which had such high level of public trust, is alleged to have committed the worst and most devastating fraud in the history of the commission.”

NDN maintained that “there can be no justification for the insidious impunity and high level corruption endemic in the Commission inspite of federal government’s efforts to sanity the system”.
As such, it demanded that ” Mr. President should without any reservation nor delay order the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the former sole administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa”.

Other prayers contained in the petition, sighted by our reporter stated “that ALL contracts issued within his tenure as the sole administrator SHOULD as a matter of urgency be investigated, that ALL contractors and beneficiaries of prayer (2) should be invited for questioning.and that Mr. President should direct the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to immediately publish list of contracts awarded by both the Ministry and NDDC as well as the immediate auditing of personnel of NDDC.”

While commending the president for his genuine efforts at developing the Niger Delta region, the group urged him to stay true to his promise to make public the white paper of the forensic audit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 Presidency: We’ll resist any attempt to short change S’East – Groups

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Some groups in South-East geo-political zone of the country under the auspices of the South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP 2023) and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), have vowed to take legal action against any major political party in the country that refused to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to South-East geo-political zone. The South-East for […]
News

Iran at breaking point as it fights third wave of coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Iran, the crucible of coronavirus in the Middle East, smashed two grim records this week, reporting its largest number of deaths in a single 24 hours since the outbreak started in March, and the largest number of new infections. Iranian health officials openly admit Iran is deep into its third, and biggest, wave of the […]
News

Dangote Cement donates multi-million naira clinic In Kogi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dangote Cement Plc has donated a new state-of-the-art clinic In Kogi State. The health facility was donated to the Iwaa community in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Lokoja Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Danasabe Muhammad said: “Today is another milestone in Iwaa,” even as he lauded Dangote Cement for […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica