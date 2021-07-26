N30bn monthly electricity subsidy to end by 2022 – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that most of the subsidy payments in the electricity sector, estimated at N30 billion monthly, would come to an end by next year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 14th Nigerian Association for Energy Economics/IAEE conference with the theme: ‘Strategic responses of energy sector to COVID-19 impacts on African economies’ on Monday in Abuja, he disclosed on-going plans by the Federal Government to invest over $3 billion to improve transmission and distribution infrastructures nationwide.

Represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure, Engr. Ahmad Zakari, he noted that the government expects the electricity sector to generate its revenue from the power sector market.

While emphasising that the stabilisation of the electricity sector would increase the demands for power to capture the country’s large population, he stressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would continue to invest in power generation to cater for the current and future needs.

He said: “Electricity tariff reforms with the service based tariff has led to collections from the electricity sector by 63 percent increasing revenue assurance for gas producers and stabilizing the value chain.

“It is anticipated all electricity market revenues will be obtained from the market with limited subsidy from next year as reforms in metering and efficiency with the DisCos continue to improve.

“Accelerated investment in transmission and distribution, over $3 billion will be put into this sub-segment of the electricity value chain that will put us on the path to delivering 10 gigawatts through the interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Siemens partnership, World Bank and Africa Development Bank, and others.”

President of the NAEE, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, however, warned that Nigeria must take steps to align itself with global trends, as the energy transition and movement towards net zero carbon was real.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Engr. Bello Gusau, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economies of countries that rely on oil like Nigeria were being grossly affected.

“Specifically, in Nigeria, where the oil sector accounts for half of the government’s revenue and 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings, a trend that could potentially negative implications for quick economic recovery in a post COVID-19 era.”

Like this: Like Loading...