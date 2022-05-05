Metro & Crime

N310,000 Fee For Heaven: Police arraign controversial cleric in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command said it has investigated the pastor of Christ High Commission Ministry, Pastor Noah Abraham, for allegedly collecting money from members of his church for a promise to take them to heaven after rapture in Araromi Ugbeshi- Ekiti, Ekiti State. The police said the cleric has been arraigned in court.

The Police Commissioner in the state, CP Moronkeji Adesina in a press release yesterday and signed by the Police Public Rela- tions Officer, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu stated that the police investigation became necessary to avoid misinformation, unnecessary apprehension and to inform members of the public that the Command is not unaware of the trending controversial activity as necessary steps and actions have been taken.

“Based on intelligence report received by the Command on 25/04/2022 concerning the religious activity, the Area Commander, Omuo-Oke led a team of detectives to the church camp at Araromi Ugbeshi-Ekiti. The pastor was subsequently invited to the station for interrogation. “Meanwhile, Pastor Noah Ade Abraham, after thorough investigation, was arraigned accordingly. “The Command pledges to closely monitor any suspicious activity by any person or group of persons across the state to ensure that the lives and properties of innocent citizens are totally protected.”

 

