N322m fraud: Senator Nwaoboshi knows fate April 19 

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a  Federal High Court in Lagos will on April 19 deliver judgement in the N322 million alleged fraud charge slammed on the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

The judge fixed the date Monday following the adoption of written addresses by lawyers representing parties in the matter. The Senator is facing trial alongside two firms; Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd.

 

On resumption of Monday’s proceedings, EFCC’s lawyer, Wemimo Ogunade (SAN), adopted his written address which he said was filed on January 21, 2021.

 

He ueged the court to convict the defendants as charged.

 

On his part, Nwaoboshi’s lawyer, Jimoh Lasisi (SAN) told the court that he has filed a reply to Ogunde’s motion. Lasisi while adopting his written address as his own argument urged the court to discharge his client.

 

Charles Nmakwe appearing for the second defendant, Golden Touched Construction Project Limited, also told the court that he has filed a response dated February 5, 2021. He adopted  same as his own submission and urged the court to discharge and acquit his client.

 

Onyebuchi Aniakor representing the third defendant, Suiming Electrical Limited informed the court that he has filed a written address in support of the preliminary objection filed before the court on January 29, 2021, to challenge the competency of the charge. He later adopted the written address as well as the submission in support of the preliminary objection and urged the court to dismiss the charge against his client.

 

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter to April 19 for judgement.

