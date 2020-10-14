Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: EFCC seeks dismissal of Mompha’s no-case motion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial for a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.
Mompha, had through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), filed a no-case motion when the anti-graft agency closed its case after calling 10 witnesses.
Arguing the motion, Oyewole maintained that his client has no case to answer as the EFCC had failed to link him to any of the counts.
However, in a counter application, the EFCC, through its lawyer, S. I. Sulaiman, urged the court to dismiss Mompha’s no-case motion. The lawyer disclosed that the anti-graft agency had successfully linked the defendant to the alleged offences through the plethora of evidence and exhibits tendered in the course of trial.
“Based on the evidence adduced and exhibits tendered, the prosecution have been able to link the defendant with the alleged offences, which will warrant the court to direct the accused to give some explanations,” Sulaiman said.
He consequently urged the court dismiss the application and order him to open his defence. Ruling on the no-case motion has been fixed for November 18.
The EFCC had on March 4, 2020, re-arraigned Mompha on a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud before Justice Liman.

