N33bn fraud: Mompha sues EFCC while facing trial

An internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, currently standing trial for alleged N33 billion fraud has slammed a N5 million suit on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful arrest and detention.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, Mompha is challenging his arrest and subsequent detention by some EFCC officials at the agency’s office last week Friday when he went to collect his personal effects after securing a court order for their release.

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos had on July 24, 2020, ordered the EFCC to release some items seized from Mompha to him. The judge said the items, namely; five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, were illegally seized from Mompha because the EFCC did not list them as exhibits in court.

In the suit, Mompha is praying the court to declare that his arrest and detention by the EFCC was unjustifiable and unlawful. Aside seeking N5 million as damages, he is equally urging the court to declare that the continued seizure of the items violated his right to own property under Section 44 of the Constitution.

Mompha also contended that his arrest was baseless because he had earlier been granted bail by the court and never absconded. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

The EFCC had on March 4, 2020, re-arraigned Mompha on a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud before Justice Liman.

The defendant was first arraigned on November 25, 2019, before the court on a 14-count charge bordering on the alleged offence by the anti-graft agency. He however denied the offence and was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N100 million with one surety by the court, following which trial commenced in the matter.

