N345m inheritance money stolen at Kano Shari’a Court

A fraudulent withdrawal of N345m from a Bank Account operated in trust of Inheritors by a Shari’a Court in Kano by yet to be identified persons is being investigated by both the State Shari’a Court Division of the State Judiciary and the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti -Corruption Commission.

The amount is part of money deposited with the Kano Branch of a Commercial Bank by Shari’a Courts Division of Kano State Judiciary acting as Custodians of the money in a case of inheritance before one of the Shari’a Courts. Speaking on the issue, the Chief Registrar of the State Shari’a Court Division, Sheikh Haruna Khalil confirmed that they were aware of the alleged missing money.

“I can confirm to you that a committee was set up to investigate the incident and the matter is also before Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for discreet investigation,” the Chief Register further explained. Sheikh Haruna Khalil stated that the sum of N345m, a subject of a case of inheritance at a Shari’a Court, was deposited in a Commercial Bank in Kano and the account to be monitored strictly by the Court, but according to him only N9m was the balance of the N345m in the account.

A member of staff of the Shari’a Courts Division confided that some computers in the accounts section of the division were also stolen. Contacted, the Grand Khadi of Kano State Shari’a Court of Appeal, Dr. Tijjani Yusuf, confirmed the incident and said, “We have already submitted the matter to Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation. The Acting Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Graft Agency, Barrister Mahmoud Balarabe, said the Commission is investigating the matter.

