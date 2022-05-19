Business

N350m debt: FIRS seals Aero Contractors’ facilities

For not remitting taxes in the range of N350 million, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has sealed the premises Aero Contractors. The debt consists of legacy taxes that were not remitted before and after the airline was placed under receivership of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The embattled airline was reported to have have paid about N50 million to FIRS while the taxes, which led to the sealing up of Aero’s offices, were not current taxes. Reports indicate that the closure came barely 24 hours after the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria(ATSSSAN) called on the Federal Government through the Aviation Minister, the National Assembly, Minister of Labour and Employment to intervene in the situation in Aero Contractor and Arik Air. According to thw report, the offices affected include those of the Managing Director, Finance, and Legal departments as well as the Human Resources unit. According to findings, the Federal Government’s tax regulatory agency had written series of letters to the airline before taking the action.

 

