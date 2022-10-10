N3m up for grabs at 2022 Traders Unity Cup

Marketers in Lagos under the aegis of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, yesterday, left the market square for the football pitch as the 2022 edition of the association’s Unity Cup Kicked off at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. According to the patron of the association, Prof. High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman of United Nigeria Airline Ltd, the top three teams would be sharing N3m between them with the winning team taking home N1.5m while the first and second runnersup will take home N1m and N500,000 respectively. The tourney, billed for 16 teams, was witnessed by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was ably represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Honorable Moruf Fatai, Chairman United Nigeria Airline Ltd, Prof. Okonkwo, chairman of marketers, Jude Okeke
Osimhen not for sale at any price, Napoli insist
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is very unlikely to leave Napoli in the summer despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, TEAMtalk reports. The Nigeria international, 23, is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers. Osimhen has operated at better than a goal every other game across all competitions for Napoli this season. That, […]
Fixtures announced for unique Premier League season
Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United, while the season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal. Liverpool, who finished second last season, will travel to newly-promoted Fulham, and Nottingham Forest will […]
Euro 2020: Italy edge Belgium In thriller to set up Spain semi
Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich. The game may not have been a goal feast like some of the last-16 ties but it was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football. Italy have been arguably the best team […]
