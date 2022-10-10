Sports

N3m up for grabs at 2022 Traders Unity Cup

Marketers in Lagos under the aegis of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, yesterday, left the market square for the football pitch as the 2022 edition of the  association’s Unity Cup Kicked off at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. According to the patron of the association, Prof. High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman of United Nigeria Airline Ltd, the top three teams would be sharing N3m between them with the winning team taking home N1.5m while the first and second runnersup will take home N1m and N500,000 respectively. The tourney, billed for 16 teams, was witnessed by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was ably represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Honorable Moruf Fatai, Chairman United Nigeria Airline Ltd, Prof. Okonkwo, chairman of marketers, Jude Okeke

 

