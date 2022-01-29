News

N3trn subsidy dangerous, bogus, rip off –OPS, Fasua, others

The Nigerian Organised Private Sector (OPS), has said that the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve a sum of N3 trillion as fuel subsidy for the 2022 fiscal year is dangerous to the nation’s economy. This is even as Babatunde Ruwase, experts and financial analysts also said that it is a bogus and big rip off to the nation if it is allowed to happen unchecked.

The OPS, which is the leading voice of the private sector operators, chambers of commerce, Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), and business community operators, stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari shifted the goal post by devoting N3 trillion to fuel subsidy in this year’s budget.

They said that with this, the country would borrow to finance the budget and that this will pose greater straits to the nation’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year. Those, who spoke in sepa-Telegraph in Lagos including a former Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf; former President, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, a Chartered Accountant and current Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said that the approval of additional N3 trillion as fuel subsidy by the government will automatically increase the year 2022 budget to N20.13 trillion from the initial N17.13 trillion.

According to them, this is like playing the role of the devil’s advocate and kicking the can down the road knowing that the country’s fragile economy has no shock absorber to continue relying on borrowings to fund her budget every year. They noted that the move was dangerous for the country’s economy, as it will lead to high debt-servicing costs, increase in debts and loan borrowings, which will keep increasing the spending of the government this year, thereby raising concerns over fiscal sustainability in the country’s economy. Already, an overview of the recently passed 2022 budget of N17.13 trillion put the deficit at N6.25 trillion, recurrent and capital expenditure at N6.83 trillion and N5.35 trillion, which represent 41.7 per cent and 32.6 per cent of total expenditure, while 25.7 per cent will be used for debt servicing and repayment of maturing bonds Yusuf, while commenting on the way the government changed its mind on fuel subsidy removal, which he had openly tagged as ‘fraud’, said that this has shown that the PMB administration lacked the political will to finally remove the burden of fuel subsidy spending in the country, which he said has been colossal to the country’s ailing GDP despite its body language of being against fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, the approval of N3 trillion by the administration of President Buhari will adversely affect the incoming administration as it will lead to huge debts. Yusuf said: “This is like kicking the can down the road due to lack of political will. So, I think the burden of handling it now will be on the incoming administration, and the economy will be bleeding till then.”

Speaking further, the CPPE helmsman explained that the government’s approval of an additional N3 trillion as fuel subsidy will surely affect funding on critical infrastructures such as roads, railways, healthcare, education, and even security. He added that smugglers of petroleum products, beneficiaries of the fiscal leakages in the fuel subsidy ecosystem and their collaborators will continue to smile to the banks for the next one and half years following the government’s fuel subsidy spending.

 

