N4.3bn hidden vouchers: Senate to issue bench warrant against Perm Sec

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts yesterday threatened to issue warrant of arrest on the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, for failure to appear before it to explain alleged N4.3 billion hidden vouchers by the ministry. The committee had summoned Aduda as the chief accounting officer of the ministry following the 2017 report of the Office of Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF). The report revealed that a total of 289 vouchers under capital expenditure and 453 vouchers under overhead expenditure in sum of N3.05 billion and N1.3 billion respectively were not produced for audit when requested. The Permanent Secretary, who was scheduled to appear yesterday before the Committee to respond to the issues raised by the Auditor General for the Federation, however, did not honour the invitation. Aduda had in a letter submitted to the committee, dated 15th March, explained that the ministry was still trying to compile the vouchers for the lawmakers to verify.

Like this: Like Loading...