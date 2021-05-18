N4.5m at stake as NTTF National Championships serve off today

The battle among players for the N4.5m prize money for the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships begin on Tuesday, May 18 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

At the press briefing to herald the commencement of the tournament, the Tournament Director, Adesoji Tayo, said the aim of the tournament was to continue the momentum which started from the 20th National Sports Festival to the concluded 14th Aso Cup held in Abuja.

He said that over 300 players will compete in the five-day championships which will end on Saturday, May 22.

“We are aware of the quality of play in Edo and Abuja and for us, we want to continue to raise the bar by staging the national tournament so that our players can showcase their talents for the national handlers to identify them. Also, we are going to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is adhered to throughout the tournament,” he said.

Tayo, who is the former Technical Director of NTTF however, charged the players to conduct themselves with the best players emerging as champions as the federation is poised to unearth more Quadri Arunas in near future.

