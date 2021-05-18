Sports

N4.5m at stake as NTTF National Championships serve off today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The battle among players for the N4.5m prize money for the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships begin on Tuesday, May 18 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
At the press briefing to herald the commencement of the tournament, the Tournament Director, Adesoji Tayo, said the aim of the tournament was to continue the momentum which started from the 20th National Sports Festival to the concluded 14th Aso Cup held in Abuja.
He said that over 300 players will compete in the five-day championships which will end on Saturday, May 22.
“We are aware of the quality of play in Edo and Abuja and for us, we want to continue to raise the bar by staging the national tournament so that our players can showcase their talents for the national handlers to identify them. Also, we are going to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is adhered to throughout the tournament,” he said.
Tayo, who is the former Technical Director of NTTF however, charged the players to conduct themselves with the best players emerging as champions as the federation is poised to unearth more Quadri Arunas in near future.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

48 players jostle for General Adebayo Tennis Masters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 48 players will feature at the 1st General Adeyinka Adebayo South- West Junior Tennis Masters scheduled to hold in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The tournament meant for U-14 and U-16 players will involve all the six South-West States namely Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and host, Ekiti, and it will serve-off […]
Sports

Uzoho happy to be back after injury layoff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Su p e r Eagles g o a l – k e e p e r , F r a n c i s Uzoho, is elated to be back in training with his club, Apoel FC ahead of the 2020-2021 season.   Uzoho picked up the injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly clash against the […]
Sports

Why I’m skipping Paris Masters, says Djokovic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will not be playing at the Paris Masters this month because he will not be able to gain any ranking points unlike other tournaments. Following a change to the ranking calculations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 17-time Grand Slam champion would be not better off points […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica