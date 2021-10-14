N4.6bn fraud: Court slams N.2m fine on Fani-Kayode over failure to attend trial

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday slammed a N200, 000 fine on a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for his absence at the resumed hearing of his trial over alleged N4.6 billion fraud. Fani-Kayode is being prosecuted before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside a former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Nenadi Esther Usman, a former ALGON Chairman, Danjuma Yusuf and a firm, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

On resumption of yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC’s lawyer, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, informed the court that the matter is to start afresh, but Femi Fanikayode, who is the second defendant was not in court to take his plea. She consequently urged the court to revoke Fani-Kayode’s bail. Responding, Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, F. B. Ajudua, pleaded with the court not to revoke his client’s bail, saying that a letter has been written on his behalf indicating that he is currently on ‘bed rest’, at Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja. Ajudua also claimed that Fani-Kayode’s absence in court would be the first since the matter commenced in 2016. He later sought an adjournment.

However, after going through the case file, Justice Osiagor discovered that Fani-kayode had prior to his absence yesterday failed to show up in court on five previous occasions, a development which the judge said has stalled the smooth hearing of the charge. Piqued by the development, Justice Osiagor, therefore gave two options to Ajudua.

These were to either revoke Fani-Kayode’s bail or impose a fine of N200, 000 on him. The lawyer later agreed to the option of fine. Consequently, Justice Osiagor slammed a fine of N200, 000 on Fani-Kayode for absenting himself from court on a day he was to take his plea on the alleged fraud charge afresh. The judge ordered that the fine must be paid before the next adjourned date of November 30.

