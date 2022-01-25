News

N4.6bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode, 3 others

Posted on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode, and three others on amended 17 counts bordering on money laundering before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Fani-Kayode was rearraigned alongside erstwhile Minister of Finance, Mrs. Nenadi Esther Usman, a one-time Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Chairman, Danjuma Yusuf, and a firm, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited, over alleged N4.6 billion fraud.

 

The defendants however pleaded not guilty, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, prayed the court for a trial date. Defence lawyer, Chief Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), urged the court to allow the defendants to continue on the existing bail conditions granted by former trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa.

 

In a short ruling, Justice Osiagor granted the request and granted the defendants permission to continue on existing bail conditions. Further hearing in the matter was adjourned till March 11.

 

The prosecution of Fani-Kayode and others commenced in 2016 before Justice Muslim Hassan.

 

