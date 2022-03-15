Metro & Crime

N4.8bn fraud: EFCC, Dozzy Oil ask court to strike out Ibeto’s suit

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commis s i o n (EFCC) and Chairman of Dozzy Oil and Gas Ltd, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, have asked a Rivers State High Court to dismiss a suit filed by the Chairman of Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, seeking to stop the antigraft agency from investigating him over an alleged N4.8 billion fraud.

 

At the last hearing of the matter, EFCC’s lawyer, Simon Ibekwute, drew the court’s attention to his preliminary objection filed on February 21, 2022, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the suit. He said the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit in Rivers State because the alleged infringement of the applicant’s fundamental human rights occurred in Abuja.

 

The lawyer added that he has also filed a motion for e xtension of time to regularise his filed processes. On his part, Chukwudozie’s lawyer, Okey Obikeze, also informed the court that he has filed a preliminary objection to counter Ibeto’s motion.

 

Responding, Henry Bello, who stood in for Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), the Lead Counsel to Ibeto, told the court that he was yet to file his reply to EFCC’s preliminary objection.

 

After hearing EFCC’s motion for extension of time which was not opposed to by Ibeto and Chukwudozie’s lawyers, as well as other submissions by parties in the matter, the trial Judge, Justice Boma Diepiri, adjourned hearing of motions and counter-motions by all parties to April 12, 2022. Parties were directed to file all their processes before the date

 

in order to enable the court hear the matter and possibly fix a date for judgement. In the suit marked PHC/268/FHR/2022, Ibeto is praying the court to stop the EFCC from investigating allegations of fraud bordering on obtaining the sum of N4.8 billion by false pretence, forgery and criminal breach of trust leveled against him by Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

 

Ibeto had filed an originating motion on notice praying the court to declare that EFCC lacks powers to interfere on land disputes. He also prayed the court to declare his alleged harassment by the commission unlawful and to restrain it from arresting him.

 

He is also seeking for damages of N500 million against EFCC for depriving him of his fundamental human rights as a Nigerian citizen.

 

