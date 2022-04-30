N4.8bn Nat’l Convention expenditure causes upheaval in APC

There is an underground investigation of financial impropriety at the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, over N4.8billion alleged to have been spent by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the March 26 National Convention that brought in the incumbent National Working Committee (NWC). This situation was said to have led to the suspension of the Directors at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. The Directors were last week suspended by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. A source close to the National Chairman revealed also that the Publicity Sub-committee for the Convention was said to have spent a total sum of N800 million. The Subcommittee was Co-Chaired by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

It also had as a member, the Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu. The source said the National Chairman reported the expenditure to President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the suspension of the Directors and ordered investigation of the expenditure. According to him, the National Working Committee met an empty purse, a situation that had led to the delay in refunding the money of aspirants who withdrew their aspirations to allow for consensus. President Buhari addressing the National Chairmanship aspirants had ordered that their nomination forms money should be refunded to them for conceding to Senator Adamu as consensus candidate.

The party source said: “there is staff auditing going on. A transition committee has been set up to look at the books of the party on terms of finance and staff. “The chairman reported the case of the financial situation to the President, and the President approved the suspension of the Directors. “By the records, it was alleged that the sum of N4.8 billion was spent for the National Convention and N800 million was said to have gone into publicity.

“The chairman is determined to restructure the party, hence the need for the transition committee.” However, when the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, was contacted on the allegations, he described them as a rumour, just as he said questions concerning that should be referred to the Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. He said, “l am not aware.

I will like you to verify this well. However, that question should be directed to the former National Chairman, although i don’t think that the NWC can allege that. I don’t think so. l believe it is rumour. “Did they actually come out to address you to say that? Has the new NWC come out to say that or is it rumours? And you know l don’t respond to rumours. I strongly believe that they cannot say that. The calibre of people in the NWC are too experienced in my own opinion to make such allegations.” When the APC National Publicity Secretary was called for clarification, he neither picked the calls made to him nor replied to the WhatsApp message sent to him.

