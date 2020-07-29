N400m Vehicles: Court orders arrest of ex-NASS Clerk, Omolori

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday granted an order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the immediate past Clerk to the National Assembly Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori.

Sani-Omolori allegedly diverted 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued over N400 million. It was further alleged that the official vehicles disappeared while Omolori was serving as Clerk to the National Assembly.

The trial Judge, Justice Suleman Belgore, issued the order based on an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order of the court for the arrest of Omolori.

The anti-graft agency through an application – marked M/8728/2020, filed before the court, alleged that the respondent had ignored its invitation for him to report to its office over an investigation of a petition that bothers diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million.

As part of its investigation activities, EFCC invited the Secretary of the National Assembly Commission, Adamu Mohammed Fika, Mr Oluseye Ajakaye and others to its office.

