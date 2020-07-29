News

N400m Vehicles: Court orders arrest of ex-NASS Clerk, Omolori

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday granted an order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the immediate past Clerk to the National Assembly Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori.

 

Sani-Omolori allegedly diverted 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued over N400 million. It was further alleged that the official vehicles disappeared while Omolori was serving as Clerk to the National Assembly.

 

The trial Judge, Justice Suleman Belgore, issued the order based on an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order of the court for the arrest of Omolori.

 

The anti-graft agency through an application – marked M/8728/2020, filed before the court, alleged that the respondent had ignored its invitation for him to report to its office over an investigation of a petition that bothers diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million.

 

As part of its investigation activities, EFCC invited the Secretary of the National Assembly Commission, Adamu Mohammed Fika, Mr Oluseye Ajakaye and others to its office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pirates attack oil vessel, kidnap 11 crew at Bonny Island

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Sea robbers yesterday attacked a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Sendje Berge with explosives some 30 nautical miles southwest from Bonny Island, kidnapping 11 of its crew members. According a United Kingdom-based security firm, Dryad Global, which cited a ‘high confidence’ report, 11 crew members of the FPSO were suspected of being kidnapped. The […]
News Top Stories

Ondo guber: Chief Judge declines Assembly’s request

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Adewale Momoh

•Screening committee disqualifies aspirant The move to impeach the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has suffered a setback as the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, yesterday rejected the request by the state House of Assembly to set up a probe panel against the embattled deputy governor. According to […]
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic T here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: