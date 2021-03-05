News

N40m fraud: Court orders ‘Mama Boko Haram’ to defend herself orally

A Borno State High Court has ordered Aisha Alkali Wakil alias “Mama Boko Haram” to testify orally in her defence rather than through writing. Wakil, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation ( an NGO), alongside Prince Lawal Shoyade and Tahiru Saidu Daura, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively, are facing trial for alleged fraud to the tune of N40million. The Prosecution, EFCC, had closed its case against Wakil and her co-defendants on February 11 while the matter was adjourned to March 1, for the defendants to open their defence.

Meanwhile, at the last adjourned date when Wakil was to open defence, she consequently filed an application seeking the leave of the Court to enter her defence in writing, citing inability to speak which she premised on ill health. The prosecuting counsel, Fatsuma Mohammed, had objected and prayed the Court to refuse the application on the grounds that, the first defendant placed no material fact before the court to show that she could not speak, and that she pleaded ‘not guilty’ orally, when she was arraigned on March 5, 2020.

The trial Judge, Justice Fadawu, subsequently adjourned the matter to March 4, 2021, for ruling on the application. At the resumed hearing yesterday, Justice Fadawu ruled that Wakil must testify orally. “I entirely agree with the submission of the prosecution that Aisha Alkali Wakil pleaded ‘not guilty’ when she was arraigned before this court. She spoke directly to the court. Therefore, the application is hereby refused and the first defendant is to testify on her behalf orally”.

