N41bn unaccessed by 36 States, FCT- UBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has revealed that a matching grant of N41.06 billion was yet to be accessed by the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as at March 8, 2021.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made this known on Thursday in Abuja during an oversight visit to the Commission by the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education

He explained that out of the N184.8 billion made available by the Commission, only N143 billion matching grant was accessed by states and the FCT from 2017 to 2020.

Bobboyi, who said no state has accessed the 2020 matching grant, said only Ogun State was yet to access its 2018 allocations while 10 states have not also taken delivery of their 2019 grants as of March 8, 2020.

He listed the states to include Kebbi, Niger, Ogun, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Abia and Lagos, but added that Abia, Lagos and Kebbi had in a few days lodged their payments.

While decrying the poor state of the basic education sector bedevilled with several challenges, he said UBEC was appropriated 29.7 billion in the 2020 budget for capital projects with N1.3 billion for Federal Teacher Scheme; Constituency Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) – N2.8 billion and Constituency projects (Capital) – N25. 6 billion.

