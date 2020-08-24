N440m debt: AMCON takes over assets of Jabfal Enterprises

Following the order of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Mr. Joshua Abiodun Faleye, the chief promoter of Jabfal Enterprises Limited over an indebtedness of over N440million.

In a statement released yesterday, AMCON said that in compliance with the court order, it has, through its Receiver – Benson Reeds Legal Practitioners, taken possession of properties situate at Plot 9, Block XIV Okuta Elerinla Residential Estate, Akure, Ondo State and Plot 3, Block IV, State Residential Layout, Okuta Elerinda, Akure, Ondo State.

According to the statement: “The case between AMCON and Jabfal Enterprises Limited and its promoter have been a protracted litigation issue since the loan was purchased during the first and second phases of Eligible Bank Assets (EBAs) purchase from Unity Bank Plc and Intercontinental Bank (now Access Bank Plc.) almost ten years ago.

Since then, AMCON has offered the obligor a good measure of olive branches and explored all avenues to resolve the matter amicably, but the obligor, and his company, Jabfal Enterprises Limited have remained recalcitrant and unwilling to repay the huge debt to the Corporation.”

