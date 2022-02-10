N450m debt: Oyo seals firm’s offices for disconnecting power to secretariat

The Oyo State government yesterday sealed off the offices of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over its failure to pay N400m tax The action was seen as retaliatory by the IBEDC as the electricity distribution company had earlier disconnected power to Government Secretariat, where the Governor’s Office is also located, following the failure of the government to pay N450m outstanding bills spanning three years.

In a statement by its Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, the company confirmed that the state government is owing to them N450 million. According to Ayodele, the issue of non-payment of N400 tax is suspicious, describing the state government’s action as “retaliatory and illegal”. He faulted the state government’s action, saying, “our offices within the state over some suddenly contrived debts labelled revenue bills and personal income without due notification”. Ayodele said they held several meetings with the state government as part of the efforts to make them pay the outstanding debts.

“This was not done in good faith and it would have a damaging effect on the business and service delivery to our customers.” Meanwhile, the Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue, saidittook actionovera taxdefault in excess of N400 million. In a statement, Chairman, Femi Awakan, said the state government got the order of an Oyo State high court before taking action. He said the court order was to enable the state government to enforce payment of arrears of taxes to the tune of N400,546,111,41k, being taxes accumulated by the IBEDC in respect of harmonised bills, infrastructure bills, tax audit bills and signage bills and which the company has failed to pay in the last two years. The agency said: “It is to be noted that the IBEDC has a statutory obligation to deduct and remit revenue bills to the government of Oyo State through the Board of Internal Revenue.”

