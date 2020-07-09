N471m fraud: Ex HOS, Oyo-Ita’s trial stalled

The trial of a former Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, over alleged N471million before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday stalled on ground that the trial Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo was not properly briefed on the scheduled date. The court consequently adjourned till October 20 for continuation of trial. Oyo-Ita and two others were arraigned before the court on March 23 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) onan18- count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of about N471 million.

All the defendants in the case pleaded not guilty to the charge. While announcing the adjournment, Justice Taiwo said: “I am not aware that the matter will be coming up today and since the matter is not time bound, it is better to adjourn it for another date. “Besides, the recorder is not here and I believe that we should all keep safe. This court is too congested,” he added.

