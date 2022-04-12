News

N5.2trn Debt: FG recovers N53.5bn from MDAs, others

The Federal Government has recovered about N53.5 billion from N5.2 trillion owed by corporates, individuals and Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

 

The sum recovered thus far, N53.5 billion, was through assistance of Project Lighthouse Platform. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated disclosed this yesterday in Abuj, at the formal inauguration of the Project Light- House Debt Analytics and Reporting Platform. She said the amount was owed by over 5,000 debtors across 10 MDAs.

 

The minister added: “Sequel to the issuance of the Finance Circular, the Ministry through the consolidation efforts of the project has been able to aggregate monumental debts of approximately N5.2 trillion.

 

These debts came to the spotlight from data aggregated from over 5,000+ debtors across 10 MDAs.” The minister said non-usage of technology made policy implementation difficult.

 

She said: “Working in collaboration with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), we have been able to recover the sum of N53.5 billion within the last 12-18 month, through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) as a recovery touchpoint.

 

“However, to consolidate on the current effort of this project, a debt recovery application has been built to be monitored by the new debt recovery unit.”

 

The data include tax records from tax authorities, company ownership and directors from Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), land records from land registries, Company directors’ information from NAICOM, AMCON, non-structured data from online sources, contractor payment records from GIFMIS, Remita, etc.

 

