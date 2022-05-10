Health

N5000 health workers hazard allowance not acceptable – Lawmaker

…as NANNM task govt on recruitment of nurses, midwives

Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Health, Tanko Sununu, has said the N5,000 hazard allowance for health workers was totally unacceptable and under the process of being reviewed.

Sununu, who spoke at the 2022 International Nurses/Midwives Week and Scientific Session, with the theme: ‘Nurses, a voice to lead: Invest in nurses and respect rights to secure a global future’ on Monday in Abuja, said the amount was not reasonable enough for the purchase of some gear necessary to protect health workers from contracting preventable diseases and infections.

According to him, nurses and other health workers in the country have made a lot of sacrifices and are still making enormous sacrifices for the country and as such, the government must make efforts to ensure they have an enabling environment to practice and their welfare taken care of.

He said: “The hazard allowance that we are talking about was made clear by our Speaker that this is not acceptable. N5000 as a hazard allowance is not acceptable. The House has championed the review of that allowance and we have agreed with the executive to liaise with the union so that we can have an acceptable allowance. For hazard, it requires a bilateral approach – government participation and individuals.

“Government cannot provide you with protective devices, you can use your own personal money to buy it to protect yourself. It is the same hazard allowance you will use to do that. So, the argument for the review of hazard allowance is Germaine and we must see to its conclusion.”

The lawmaker who called for an improvement in health worker-patient relationship noted that: “As of today, assessing quality healthcare delivery, patients’ satisfaction is an important key point. I must assure you, where the environment is hostile; patients cannot get satisfaction in the care they receive.”

President National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Michael Nnachi, appealed to the federal and state governments to recruit more nurses in order to improve the available workforce and improve the condition of services of nurses and midwives in Nigeria.

While commenting on the government for giving approval for proper grading of nurses in Nigeria since last year, he, however, regretted that “up till now we are still expecting the enabling circular so that the implementation kicks-off. It will also help to ease the feelings of the nurses. If the circular is released, it will be a thing of joy.”

 

