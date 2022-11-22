News

N500bn Devt Fund: Senate summons Finance Minister, CBN Gov, others

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee set up last week to investigate the disbursement of development funds to the 36 states of the Federation since 2017, has summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and others, to appear before it.

The Senate set up a seven-man Ad-hoc Committee following a motion sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) last week Wednesday on alleged uneven disbursement of development funds to states by Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), to probe the allegation .

The Committee, headed by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), at its sitting Tuesday, resolved to summon the Minister of Finance, the CBN Governor, Managing Directors of Development Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), for explanations on criteria used for disbursement of the fund within the last five years.

Senator Musa in his opening remarks at the maiden meeting, said that the Committee’s mandate was to find out reasons behind lop-sidedness of the disbursement across the six geo – political zone with Lagos State alone, having 47% of it.

 

Our Reporters

