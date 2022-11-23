N500bn Devt Fund: Senate summons Finance Minister, CBN Governor, others

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee set up last week to investigate the disbursement of development fund to 36 States of the Federation since 2017, has summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele and others, to appear before it.

The Senate set up a sevenman Ad-hoc Committee following a motion sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) last week Wednesday on alleged uneven disbursement of development fund to States by Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), toprobetheallegation TheCommittee headed by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), at its sitting on yesterday, resolved to summon the Minister of Finance, the CBN Governor, Managing Directors of Development Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency ( SMEDAN), for explanations on criteria used for disbursement of the fund within the last five years.

Senator Musa in his opening remarks at the maiden meeting, said that the Committee’s mandate was to find out reasons behind lopsidedness of the disbursement across the six geo – political zone with Lagos State alone, having 47% of it. “Available information at the disposal of this committee, shows that here are worries on the disbursement methodology employed by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) as not every MSMEs in the country, particularly in the north knows about the bank.”

