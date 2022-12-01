News Top Stories

N500bn Fund: Senate threatens CBN Gov, BoI MD, others with warrants of arrest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

T he Senate Adhoc Committee on Uneven Disbursement of N500 billion development fund across the six geo-political zones, yesterday threatened to issue warrants of arrest on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Olukayode Pitan as well as the heads of other financial institutions for failing to honour its invitation. The committee which is investigating the disbursement the fund, also threatened to arrest the Managing Director of Nigeria incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhamid and the Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Olawale Fasanya, for their alleged failure to appear at yesterday’s session of the probe.

The committee is investigating allegations that these institutions connived to shortchange some zones in the disbursement of fund meant for small and medium scale enterprises in the country. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East), said whereas eight government agencies were needed for the investigation, five of the were invited to Wednesday’s session but only two honoured the invitation. According to him, the CBN, BOI and NIRSAL, were conspicuously absent without any formal explanations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anglican Bishop blames insecurity on failure of presidency to tell Buhari truth

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Bishop of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Egba, Abeokuta, Rt. Revd. Emmanuel Adekunle has blamed the insecurity challenges confronting the country on the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides to tell him the true state of the nation. The cleric berated Buhari for surrounding himself with sycophants and “noisy propagandists” who “transfer […]
News

Northern govs’re determined to tackle insecurity – Lalong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Musa Pam Jos Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday said that the northern governors are determined to tackle insecurity in the region. He said the governors were working with the service chiefs to put an end to the challenge that had continued to bedevil the region.   Lalong disclosed […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG, Senate disagree on funding for Army

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government and the Senate Committee on Army yesterday disagreed on the place of funding and equipping of the Nigeria Army and the worsening insecurity being witnessed across the country.   The disagreement came to the fore at a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, representatives of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica