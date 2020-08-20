Business

N500m debt: AMCON takes over Northrich Technologies’ assets

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the assets of Northrich Technologies Limited over N500 million debt. In a statement, AMCON said the action followed a Federal High Court ruling by Justice Anwuli Chikere, which ordered the corporation and its appointed law firm, Mildred & Patriarch Attorneys, to take over assets of the company. Northrich Technologies Limited is promoted by Alhaji Mukhtar Aliyu Shinkafi and Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Shinkafi among other directors of the company, whose total indebtedness to AMCON is nearly N500million. According to the statement, the court, in its ruling, ordered AMCON and its appointed law firm to take over Plot 5, Zaria Road, Damba Gusau Local Government Area, Zamfara State, measuring about 11 hectares with C of O number GS/G/1443 and SOK. 1501, residential plot on Shinkafi Road Sokoto State belonging the defendants, as well as all the equipment that were purchased with the facility. The court also granted an order freezing each and every account belonging to the company and its promoters.

The statement noted: “The case of Northrich Technologies Limited and its promoters has been interminable because the loan was purchased by AMCON during the first phase of Eligible Bank Assets (EBA) purchases from Intercontinental Bank (now Access Bank) since 2011.

